You Are Cordially Invited to Attend a Virtual VE Day Service

Published: 7th May 2020 11:13

The Lord Mayor of Chester, The Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Chester Cathedral have come together to produce a Virtual Civic Service to commemorate 75 years since the end of World War 2.

Military Personnel, local dignitaries, Chester Cathedral clergy and school children have all contributed to the short service which has been recorded from their personal locations, including on board HMS Albion.

Whatever you have planned on Friday, please take time in your day to sit back and enjoy the virtual civic VE day service from the comfort of your own homes.

Below is a link to the Council's You Tube account, where you will find the short 30 minute film. No accounts or logins are required to watch the film - just click on the below link and it can be viewed from any smart phone, smart television, laptop or tablet.

https://youtu.be/O08WJffxur4

Also on Friday At 3pm, Councillor Brian Jones, Armed Forces Champion, Cheshire West and Chester Council, will lead the local toast to the heroes of WW2. Please join him by raising a glass or cup of tea at 3pm. This can be viewed from Cheshire West and Chester Council's website or social media pages.

THE NATION'S TOAST TO THE HEROS OF WORLD WAR II

"To those who gave so much"

"We thank you"

"Cheers"

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.