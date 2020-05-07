  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

A Roundabout of Applause for the NHS in Neston

Published: 7th May 2020 11:43

The phantom roundabout painter has been at large again in Neston.

RoundaboutPhoto by Steve Daintree

Regular readers may remember he or she was last out and about during the World Cup in 2018, when many of us got rather excited about England's chances. Oh well...

Now, they've been back out with a pot of blue paint to adorn the local roundabouts with postitive messages aimed at our wonderful NHS.

RoundaboutPhoto by Lee Griffiths

We couldn't possibly advocate graffiti normally, but hey, these are unprecedented times and this particular jolly jape can surely be allowed to pass.

If you see any more roundabouts getting the NHS treatment, please do send us the photos.

Remember to clap for the NHS and all our key workers and carers, every Thursday at 8pm.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Snapdragon
At 12:04 on 7th May 2020, Snapdragon commented:
Is it the same blue as the NCYC bench was painted?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies