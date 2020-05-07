A Roundabout of Applause for the NHS in Neston

Published: 7th May 2020 11:43

The phantom roundabout painter has been at large again in Neston.

Photo by Steve Daintree

Regular readers may remember he or she was last out and about during the World Cup in 2018, when many of us got rather excited about England's chances. Oh well...

Now, they've been back out with a pot of blue paint to adorn the local roundabouts with postitive messages aimed at our wonderful NHS.

Photo by Lee Griffiths

We couldn't possibly advocate graffiti normally, but hey, these are unprecedented times and this particular jolly jape can surely be allowed to pass.

If you see any more roundabouts getting the NHS treatment, please do send us the photos.

Remember to clap for the NHS and all our key workers and carers, every Thursday at 8pm.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.