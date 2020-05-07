  • Bookmark this page

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Neston Recycling and Waste Centre Opens for Essential Use Only

Published: 12th May 2020 10:21

Cheshire West and Chester Council have re-opened Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), including the one in Neston, following a change in Government guidance.

Neston Recycling Centre

Centres will initially be open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 6pm to accommodate the expected additional demand. Opening times will be subject to review.

This has extended the usual hours of opening for the Neston, Northwich and Frodsham sites. The Council has also decided against restricting access based on prior appointment and specific number plates.

All HWRC facilities were previously closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the regulations which limited travel from the home. The government has now clarified the position and enabled travel to a HWRC to take place if storing waste at home is a risk to health and safety.

IMPORTANT

The re-opening of the HWRCs is for STRICTLY ESSENTIAL USE ONLY

Residents should only visit the recycling centre if their journey is absolutely necessary. This means that if the items stored at home cause a health and safety risk such as injury, illness or harm to the household, then the trip is essential. Otherwse, please store your waste at home until normal services resume.

Please seriously consider whether your visit is essential before you set out on your journey to your nearest site.

The arrangements will be reviewed after two weeks. The Council is also planning for the re-establishment of green waste collection, after it was paused to enable staff and vehicles to be redeployed to enable other refuse collections to be sustained safety. More information will follow once a timetable for re-introduction can be safely established.

 

Comments

merrymac
At 18:10 on 7th May 2020, merrymac commented:
Brilliant news, thank you C W a C essential workers as my garden refuse and loft clearing is taking over here
