Theft of Plants from Church in Neston - Do You Have Any Information?

Published: 8th May 2020 08:12

Disappointing news has reached us, regarding the theft of plants from the grounds of one of Neston's churches.

This planter had been well stocked, prior to recent thefts.

Every Thursday at Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church, Moorside Lane, the Cameo group meets for 4 hours, to care for Alzheimer's sufferers and their carers.

Some carers stay, others use this time for much needed respite. Many of the people involved in the running of the group are volunteers, and the church supports the group financially and with helpers.

Recently a new planter area was installed for the benefit of this group, with donations and good will, and it is a place for the members and helpers to go to for some fresh air, exercise and to enjoy the benefit of the plants that were a gift to Cameo.

Over the last few days, however, person/persons unknown have been helping themselves to the plants

and they are nearly all gone.

Rev Hilary Smith says: "At this time of crisis when we are all supposed to be caring about the most vulnerable in our community, this is very upsetting and a kick in the teeth for us."

If you have any information about the missing plants, please let us know by email. Will forward the information to the church, anonymously if you wish.

