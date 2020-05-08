Council Continues Family Support During COVID-19 Crisis

Published: 8th May 2020 09:42

Cheshire West and Chester Council Early Help and Prevention Service is continuing to provide family support at this difficult time.

They are helping parents by offering one to one virtual parenting support and their independent domestic violence advocates continue to support people affected by domestic abuse. They are working closely with people to find the best way to help and to put safety plans in place to keep them and their children safe.

Councillor Robert Cernik, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "We are very mindful some people could be facing increased domestic abuse and child exploitation risks at the current time. We also know some families may need additional support with parenting as we are all asked to stay at home due to Covid-19. Our Early Help and Prevention Service is here to help:

"Our Domestic Abuse Intervention and Prevention Service is here for anyone with domestic abuse concerns. We want people to know they are not alone. The service offers confidential support and advice for males and females aged 16 years and over. If you are experiencing domestic abuse and are at risk of serious harm from people in your home call 0300 123 7047 option 2.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger call 999. If it's not safe to speak dial ‘55' during the call to let the operator know you are in danger.

"The domestic abuse webpage on cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk and openthedoorcheshire.org.uk both have lots of information to support you including links to other websites offering advice to keep you safe during isolation, live chats and child contact arrangements.

"In addition our family intervention workers and parenting team are working with families to offer family and parenting support. If you have concerns about a child or young person's welfare contact our Council's Children's Social Care Team on 0300 123 7047. For concerns about someone in immediate danger always call 999."

There is a lot of information available both locally and nationally to support keeping children safe:

Visit knowandsee.co.uk to help you understand and recognise the signs of child exploitation. Livewell.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk directs you to lots of local as well as national information to help keep children safe.

The government has funded the NSPCC to enable the charity to expand and raise awareness of its helpline service to protect more young people. Their helpline is available on: 0808 800 5000 Monday to Friday 8am - 10pm or 9am - 6pm at the weekends. Alternatively they can be reached 24 hours a day by email: help@nspcc.org.uk

You can also call the police at any time on 0845 458 0000.

For more information about reporting child abuse in west Cheshire visit the Cheshire West and Chester Safeguarding Partnership website: www.cheshirewestscp.co.uk

