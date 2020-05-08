  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 9th May 2020 13:58

In the words of our Queen, in her VE Day anniversary speech on Friday 8th May, "Our streets are not empty, they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other."

That was certainly true in Neston.

Families and neighbours 'came together', but at a safe distance, to blow off some steam, have a sing song, feel the sun on their faces and enjoy a truckload of scones, after weeks of isolation.  For some, a nice cup of tea was just the ticket, whilst others confessed to slightly sorer heads the morning after, having seen off a fair few scoops of Prosecco, beer and G&T.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Derek Herbert, aka Winston Churchill, at home in Little Neston on VE Day. Photo by Peter Byrne, North West PA

We even had the blessing of the great Winston Churchill...well, that of actor Derek Herbert of Little Neston, who is a professional Churchill impersonator!  He had been scheduled to give a rousing Churchill-style speech at Hever Castle in Kent, but due to lockdown, he and wife Linda had to celebrate at home. Derek made several online speeches throughout the day, to keep the nation's spirits up.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Derek and Linda Herbert as Winston and Clementine Churchill. Photo by Peter Byrne, North West PA

A lot of home baking had clearly gone on, to produce plates of scones, cakes, sandwiches and more. Whilst some took advantage of the wonderful home-delivery of an entire Afternoon Tea from the Blue Bicycle.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Scrumptious mini Victoria Sponge Cakes were included in the Afternoon Teas delivered by The Blue Bicycle.

Sandon Crescent in Little Neston was very lively, as Deb Clarke explains: "I had put a flyer through neighbours' doors earlier in the week, inviting people to bring out a picnic around 2.30pm and we'd raise a toast together. Virtually our whole street took part!

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Sandon Crescent, Little Neston

"One of our neighbours set up a sound system so we all listened to Mr Churchill and toasted those who'd given so much. It was incredibly moving.

"We got creative with red, white and blue tablecloths, shopping bags, printed out and coloured in Union Flags; some people wore period dress and all joined in the singing and dancing. A fabulous community gathering indeed!"

Cat Roberts also lives in Sandon Crescent and one of her photos shows neighbours indulging in what looks suspiciously like a 'Macarena' moment.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Dancing through the afternoon in Sandon Crescent.

Rachael Day was very proud of her Dad, Billy Weir, a veteran soldier who decorated his home for the celebrations and wore his medals with pride.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Billy Weir, wearing his medals with pride.

Sarah Haynes from Greenfields Drive said: "We had homemade scones with our afternoon tea listening to music from 75 years ago. Our neighbours also had a garden afternoon tea. They took pictures of us over the fence and we did for them!"

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945A garden party was enjoyed by Sarah Haynes and family in Greenfields Drive.

Neighbours in Greenfields joined in, including Vic Botting and her family..

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

At the aptly named Churchill Court, neighbours had a wonderful afternoon. Resident Michele Hill told us about Roy Hammet who wrote a poem about the current situation (reproduced in our article here), and who is pictured below: "Roy hadn't been outside his flat for three months. Yesterday was brilliant for him. People in the houses on Churchill Way came out and joined us - there was a proper community feel to it."

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Cheers! Roy Hammet very much enjoyed getting out in the fresh air for the party at Churchill Court.

Emma Brown sent in photos from Bevyl Road in Parkgate, apologising for their quality, which she put down to 'a little too much happy juice'! 

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Bevyl Road - a dog day afternoon?

In Gladstone Road neighbours including Alex Webb were very entertained by one female singing neighbour in particular - sadly the video wasn't quite up to publication, but here's a photo from the very well decorated house in question.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Top prize for decoration! One house in Gladstone Road

Mallard Mews (Drake Road) enjoyed another neighbourhood celebration, once again put together by Nicky Town, who this time dressed up in appropriate period costume with her daughter Mia.  Vannessa Jones sent in several photos of the children in her household having a whale of a time, which you can see in our gallery below.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945'Tenshun! Great dressing up skills from Nicky & Mia Town.

In Grasmere Road, neighbours got to know each other over an afternoon of singing, snacking and supping...some had never met before. A fine time was had by all.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Ceri & Paul Jeffs with daughter Tabatha, partied in Grasmere Road.

Fun and generosity was on display in Marshlands Road...

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Donna Pearson and family had a lovely day.

Michelle Such in Cumbers Lane, Ness, certainly had afternoon tea in style...

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945

Field Hey Lane in Willaston joined in the fun...

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Tracey Dundas in Field Hey Lane

As did Whitegates Crescent in Willaston. 

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Carol Reddy, Whitegates Crescent.

And the flags were out in Raeburn Avenue:

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Raeburn Avenue, from Jess Mosedale

Well done Neston, for managing to have so many community mini-events at a time when all our beloved major ones have had to be postponed.  We'll all meet again!

Gallery

If you have photos you'd like us to add to the gallery, please send them in by email or share in a message to our Facebook page.

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Cat Roberts, Sandon Crescent

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Cat Roberts, Sandon Crescent

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Deb Clarke, Sandon Crescent

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Deb Clarke, Sandon Crescent

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Emma Brown, Bevyl Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945Paul at Nisa, by Brenda Roe. No doubt a fair few scones and sausage rolls from his shop will have joined the party!

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Nicola Williams

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Nicola Williams

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Jess Mosedale, Raeburn Avenue

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Jess Mosedale, Raeburn Avenue

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Tracey Dundas, Field Hey Lane

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Tracey Dundas, Field Hey Lane

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945From Kerry MacFarlane, Lees Lane.

Finally, here is a wonderful shot taken by Mike Maxwell - sunset over Victoria Lane in Little Neston, on 8.5.2020:

The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies