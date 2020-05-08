The Day Neston Partied Like It's 1945

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 9th May 2020 13:58

In the words of our Queen, in her VE Day anniversary speech on Friday 8th May, "Our streets are not empty, they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other."

That was certainly true in Neston.

Families and neighbours 'came together', but at a safe distance, to blow off some steam, have a sing song, feel the sun on their faces and enjoy a truckload of scones, after weeks of isolation. For some, a nice cup of tea was just the ticket, whilst others confessed to slightly sorer heads the morning after, having seen off a fair few scoops of Prosecco, beer and G&T.

Derek Herbert, aka Winston Churchill, at home in Little Neston on VE Day. Photo by Peter Byrne, North West PA

We even had the blessing of the great Winston Churchill...well, that of actor Derek Herbert of Little Neston, who is a professional Churchill impersonator! He had been scheduled to give a rousing Churchill-style speech at Hever Castle in Kent, but due to lockdown, he and wife Linda had to celebrate at home. Derek made several online speeches throughout the day, to keep the nation's spirits up.

Derek and Linda Herbert as Winston and Clementine Churchill. Photo by Peter Byrne, North West PA

A lot of home baking had clearly gone on, to produce plates of scones, cakes, sandwiches and more. Whilst some took advantage of the wonderful home-delivery of an entire Afternoon Tea from the Blue Bicycle.

Scrumptious mini Victoria Sponge Cakes were included in the Afternoon Teas delivered by The Blue Bicycle.

Sandon Crescent in Little Neston was very lively, as Deb Clarke explains: "I had put a flyer through neighbours' doors earlier in the week, inviting people to bring out a picnic around 2.30pm and we'd raise a toast together. Virtually our whole street took part!

Sandon Crescent, Little Neston

"One of our neighbours set up a sound system so we all listened to Mr Churchill and toasted those who'd given so much. It was incredibly moving.

"We got creative with red, white and blue tablecloths, shopping bags, printed out and coloured in Union Flags; some people wore period dress and all joined in the singing and dancing. A fabulous community gathering indeed!"

Cat Roberts also lives in Sandon Crescent and one of her photos shows neighbours indulging in what looks suspiciously like a 'Macarena' moment.

Dancing through the afternoon in Sandon Crescent.

Rachael Day was very proud of her Dad, Billy Weir, a veteran soldier who decorated his home for the celebrations and wore his medals with pride.

Billy Weir, wearing his medals with pride.

Sarah Haynes from Greenfields Drive said: "We had homemade scones with our afternoon tea listening to music from 75 years ago. Our neighbours also had a garden afternoon tea. They took pictures of us over the fence and we did for them!"

A garden party was enjoyed by Sarah Haynes and family in Greenfields Drive.

Neighbours in Greenfields joined in, including Vic Botting and her family..

From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

At the aptly named Churchill Court, neighbours had a wonderful afternoon. Resident Michele Hill told us about Roy Hammet who wrote a poem about the current situation (reproduced in our article here), and who is pictured below: "Roy hadn't been outside his flat for three months. Yesterday was brilliant for him. People in the houses on Churchill Way came out and joined us - there was a proper community feel to it."

Cheers! Roy Hammet very much enjoyed getting out in the fresh air for the party at Churchill Court.

Emma Brown sent in photos from Bevyl Road in Parkgate, apologising for their quality, which she put down to 'a little too much happy juice'!

Bevyl Road - a dog day afternoon?

In Gladstone Road neighbours including Alex Webb were very entertained by one female singing neighbour in particular - sadly the video wasn't quite up to publication, but here's a photo from the very well decorated house in question.

Top prize for decoration! One house in Gladstone Road

Mallard Mews (Drake Road) enjoyed another neighbourhood celebration, once again put together by Nicky Town, who this time dressed up in appropriate period costume with her daughter Mia. Vannessa Jones sent in several photos of the children in her household having a whale of a time, which you can see in our gallery below.

'Tenshun! Great dressing up skills from Nicky & Mia Town.

In Grasmere Road, neighbours got to know each other over an afternoon of singing, snacking and supping...some had never met before. A fine time was had by all.

Ceri & Paul Jeffs with daughter Tabatha, partied in Grasmere Road.

Fun and generosity was on display in Marshlands Road...

Donna Pearson and family had a lovely day.

Michelle Such in Cumbers Lane, Ness, certainly had afternoon tea in style...

Field Hey Lane in Willaston joined in the fun...

From Tracey Dundas in Field Hey Lane

As did Whitegates Crescent in Willaston.

From Carol Reddy, Whitegates Crescent.

And the flags were out in Raeburn Avenue:

Raeburn Avenue, from Jess Mosedale

Well done Neston, for managing to have so many community mini-events at a time when all our beloved major ones have had to be postponed. We'll all meet again!

Gallery

If you have photos you'd like us to add to the gallery, please send them in by email or share in a message to our Facebook page.

From Cat Roberts, Sandon Crescent

From Cat Roberts, Sandon Crescent

From Deb Clarke, Sandon Crescent

From Deb Clarke, Sandon Crescent

From Emma Brown, Bevyl Road

From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

From Brenda Roe, Churchill Court

Paul at Nisa, by Brenda Roe. No doubt a fair few scones and sausage rolls from his shop will have joined the party!

From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

From Michele Hill, Churchill Court

From Nicola Williams

From Nicola Williams

From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

From Sarah Haynes, Greenfields Drive

From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

From Vannessa Jones, Drake Road

From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

From Vic Botting, Greenfields Drive

From Jess Mosedale, Raeburn Avenue

From Jess Mosedale, Raeburn Avenue

From Tracey Dundas, Field Hey Lane

From Tracey Dundas, Field Hey Lane

From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

From Ceri Jeffs, Grasmere Road

From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

From Siobhan James, Mellock Lane

From Kerry MacFarlane, Lees Lane.

Finally, here is a wonderful shot taken by Mike Maxwell - sunset over Victoria Lane in Little Neston, on 8.5.2020:

