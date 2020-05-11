Neston Flower Society Celebrates VE Day

Published: 11th May 2020 08:57

Neston Flower Society started VE Day celebrations by remembering those who had fought in the Second World War.

A floral tribute, on behalf of the Society, was placed on the War Memorial outside Neston Parish Church.

Members then got ready to join our Chairman, Irene Push, for a Virtual Garden Party in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pat Wood gave an interview on Radio Merseyside, remembering the day when she was taken by her parents to London for the VE Celebrations.

Irene Pugh hosted a virtual afternoon tea for members.

