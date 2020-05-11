Coaching Staff Sought for Neston Nomads

Published: 11th May 2020 07:33

Neston Nomads FC is inviting applications for two managerial / coaching vacancies.

These are for the club's two West Cheshire League teams. The first team will be in Division 2 and the reserve team in Division 3, when fixtures recommence, hopefully later this year.

If you are interested in getting involved, please contact the Club Chairman, Bruce Munnerley, on 07902.597557 or by email.

