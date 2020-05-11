  • Bookmark this page

Neston Footballers On Even More of a Roll

Published: 11th May 2020 09:23

You will remember that last week we brought you news of 26 lads in the Neston area getting together, virtually, to create a short video - for fun, and to thank key workers.

Now they've gone further, with an expanded 'Footroll' involving 61 people, including female players. 

Neston Footroll, Part 2

Some interesting props have also been added to the fun, including a vacuum cleaner and an electric guitar, whilst some of the outfits may indicate that lockdown fever is starting to set in!  

We've grabbed a few screenshots for this article, but if you'd like to see the video in full, it's available on Facebook here.

Well done everyone, it's good to laugh!

