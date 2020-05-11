Neston Footballers On Even More of a Roll

Published: 11th May 2020 09:23

You will remember that last week we brought you news of 26 lads in the Neston area getting together, virtually, to create a short video - for fun, and to thank key workers.

Now they've gone further, with an expanded 'Footroll' involving 61 people, including female players.

Some interesting props have also been added to the fun, including a vacuum cleaner and an electric guitar, whilst some of the outfits may indicate that lockdown fever is starting to set in!

We've grabbed a few screenshots for this article, but if you'd like to see the video in full, it's available on Facebook here.

Well done everyone, it's good to laugh!

