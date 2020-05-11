Memorial Bench Stolen From Parkgate Road

Published: 11th May 2020 09:38

A bench installed at the foot of Parkgate Road, near the entrance to Parks Field, has gone missing, believed stolen.

It was placed, with the Council's permission, by Gill Edmondson, in memory of her late husband Brian.

So new was the bench that a photo had yet to be taken, but it is described as being brown varnished wood, and bearing the memorial plaque. It is understood that it went missing around a week ago.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the bench, Gill would love to hear from you. Please get in touch via AboutMyArea on email.

