Passport to Work - Help is at Hand
|Published: 12th May 2020 08:31
Has your job been affected by COVID-19?
Are you looking for work, but struggling due to current restrictions?
Do you want to use this time to prepare for getting back to work and gain a work-related qualification?
Amber Button, adult education specialists in Neston, are offering FREE, weekly, remote sessions to help with:
Job Search
Application Forms
CV Writing
Cover Letters
Interview Skills
Next Steps Planning
Sessions are remote, delivered in accordance with current restrictions and include telephone discussions, tutor-led text and video chats, 1:1 tutor support, workbooks and independent, guided study
For more information, or to sign up, please contact lucy@amberbutton.co.uk, or text 07546 326900.
