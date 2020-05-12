  • Bookmark this page

Passport to Work - Help is at Hand

Published: 12th May 2020 08:31

Has your job been affected by COVID-19?

Work hub

Are you looking for work, but struggling due to current restrictions?

Do you want to use this time to prepare for getting back to work and gain a work-related qualification?

Amber Button, adult education specialists in Neston, are offering FREE, weekly, remote sessions to help with:

Job Search

Application Forms

CV Writing

Cover Letters

Interview Skills

Next Steps Planning

Sessions are remote, delivered in accordance with current restrictions and include telephone discussions, tutor-led text and video chats, 1:1 tutor support, workbooks and independent, guided study

For more information, or to sign up, please contact lucy@amberbutton.co.uk, or text 07546 326900.

 

