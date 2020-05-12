Shop Online for Garden Furniture With Gordale

Published: 12th May 2020 10:15

Gordale are delighted to invite you to see their brand new online collection of garden furniture which is in stock, ready to deliver.

A spokesperson for the Neston-based garden and home centre said: "We have never done this before, but thanks to the help of grow nation we have been able to get it off the ground in record time!

"Whilst we get up and running, we are only delivering to CH postcodes at the moment, but hope to expand that if our customers need us to.

"We have started with our best selling ranges of Resin Weave, Upholstered Weave and Cast Aluminium Garden Furniture but will be adding more products as we can.

"To get started, we've also bundled selected sets with FREE Gordale Gift Cards, which will be delivered along with the furniture. They are automatically added to your cart when you buy so you don't need any promotional codes etc.

"Of course we are very much hoping that the store will be able to open soon, and we look forward to welcoming you to to Gordale again."

To shop online, visit: www.gordale.grownation.co.uk

