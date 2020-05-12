  • Bookmark this page

Help West Cheshire Libraries to Help You

Published: 12th May 2020 10:27

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries are looking at how to best deliver digital support when  libraries can re-open again.

Library

With this in mind, they would like to hear from you about what digital skills training you (or people you know) would be interested in. Examples could include job searching, online shopping, using Office etc.

If you have any suggestions, please let them know by email at libraries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk as it will help them develop their programming in the future.

