Mersey Tunnel Fees Reinstated and Ferry Sails Again

Published: 12th May 2020 12:07

From Thursday May 14, commuters travelling between Wirral and Liverpool will once again have to pay tunnel fees.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram announced the move, due to more people being expected to travel to work as some lockdown restrictions were eased by the government.

Payments for passing through the tunnels were temporarily suspended by the Mayor at the start of the lockdown, to help support key workers. However, with restrictions easing and non-essential traffic doubling, tolls are to be reinstated. Users will have to pay through their FastTag, with contactless bank card or by putting the right change into the hoppers, as staff will not be allowed direct contact with users through cash payments.

In addition, a temporary bye-law amendment that allowed cyclists to use the tunnels will be ended, for the safety of both cyclists and motorists.

Also on Thursday, Mersey Ferries will resume services, having been halted when demand was significantly reduced at the start of lockdown. It is now anticipated that demand will increase as people look at ways to social distance while commuting.

The reinstated Mersey Ferry service will provide an alternative option to cross the river for cyclists.

Social distancing should still be observed, and government guidance followed, including face coverings where appropriate.

Merseytravel is continuing to work closely with the Government and transport operators on plans to increase the capacity of public transport services, as safely as possible, as further national guidance is issued and clarified. Further information on this will be released as it becomes available.

Mayor Rotheram said of the updated arrangements: "Safety must be the guiding principle as we start to get transport moving and I must stress that public transport won't be returning to pre-lockdown levels for some time. Adhering to social distancing continues to be vital, which means much less space is available for customers on buses, trains and ferries.

"We are already seeing more people starting to travel and expect that to continue to increase following the Prime Minister's announcement.

"So now is the right time to reintroduce ferry services, reinstate tunnel tolls and the 9.30am concessionary travel restriction as these were always temporary measures.

"As essential travel restrictions have started to be eased, those measures need to end.

"So, I would ask for those people who may start to return to work to think carefully about their journeys, how, when and by what mode they will travel.

"I'm also asking people who need to travel, to consider walking and cycling wherever possible.

"I would appeal to employers to play their part and ease the pressure on transport services by continuing to support home working and considering flexible working patterns.

"During the lockdown, the Combined Authority has been losing around £5m a month. These measures were always temporary, and sadly we simply can't maintain them in the longer term whilst incurring fixed costs. If we are to maintain a sustainable transport system for the city region we will need government support to secure the future of the network.

"We will continue to face huge challenges as a city region, so I am urging people to follow our transport advice to help us stay safe and save lives."

