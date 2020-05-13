Elephant Coffee is Back in Parkgate
|Published: 18th May 2020 08:45
Following the issuing of new 'Back to Work' guidelines from the Government, Elephant Lounge in Parkgate is open from Thursday to Sunday for take-away service only.
A new system is in place to maintain social distancing measures. Customers enter through the front door, follow the markings on the floor to maintain 2m between one and another, collect your takeout at the counter then exit via the back and through the courtyard.
At the moment, opening hours are Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm. Remember, this applies to Elephant Lounge in Parkgate only.
Elephant Lounge
The Parade
Parkgate
CH64 6SB
Remember, if you're also missing the fabulous Elephant Bank pizzas, you can now order them for delivery to your home, via JustEat.
For the record, I look forward to the new normal (whatever that is) but I thought the focus is still on essential businesses. Isn't it?
Pubs can't open, restaurants can't open but coffee shops can. Does any of this makes sense anymore?
I have seen that Starbucks are opening drive through locations but this isn't a drive through.
I'm also amazed at how many people will put a brew, a haircut or a run to the tip higher up their priority list than the risk of a second spike of infection followed by another very tightly enforced lockdown.
Whether it is a good idea is a different question, but it is allowed.
Also, how they have managed to source PPE when care homes don't have enough I do not know.
I do think the UK Government made a mistake not extending the lockdown for another three weeks in England. It looks to me like they are taking a big gamble but is it worth it when we are talking life and death?
It seemed to me that we had mostly got on board with lockdown and could relatively easily have carried that one for a longer period in order to protect people.
It does not help at all that the guidance seems to have been ill thought out and badly delivered. It is full of nonsensical guidance and contradictions.
I feel sorry for the Police and the front line staff that are going to have to try and interpret this all at the weekend and beyond that.
The comments pages on this website have been full of people shouting at people to STAY HOME! for the last two months. Now it's open season on those essential hanging baskets and mocha's.
It's definitely a case of the older I get, the less i seem to understand people.
