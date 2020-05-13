Elephant Coffee is Back in Parkgate From This Week

Published: 13th May 2020 07:57

Following the issuing of new 'Back to Work' guidelines from the Government, Elephant Collective are pleased to announce they will be opening Elephant Lounge in Parkgate for takeout only, from this Friday, May 15th.

A new system has been meticulously planned in line with social distancing measures. Customers will enter through the front door, follow the markings on the floor to maintain 2m between one and another, collect your takeout at the counter then exit via the back and through the courtyard.

Initially, the opening hours will be Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm. Remember, this applies to Elephant Lounge in Parkgate only.

Elephant Lounge

The Parade

Parkgate

CH64 6SB

Remember, if you're also missing the fabulous Elephant Bank pizzas, you can now order them for delivery to your home, via JustEat.

