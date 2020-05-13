  • Bookmark this page

Gordale Re-Opens for Business

Published: 13th May 2020 08:10

Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston, is re-opening from today, Wednesday 13 May.

Gordale

This follows changes announced by the Government earlier this week, to guidelines on which businesses can be open, in order to get some people back to work.

In an announcement on their website, the management team said: "We have no idea how busy or not we will be, and of course we are adhering to social distancing guidelines so there may be a queue to get in to the store.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our lovely customers back to Gordale, albeit for a different shopping experience than before.

"Please bear with our fantastic team as we settle in to this 'new normal'.

"As we find our feet we will not be able to answer the telephone or take telephone orders. Please email any enquiries to admin@gordale.co.uk or use Facebook messenger.

"Thank you for your support."

Gordale have asked customers to follow these guidelines when coming to the store:

  • If you feel unwell, or have any symptoms of COVID-19 please DO NOT come to store
  • Remember to keep your distance from other customers and Gordale Colleagues
  • We are limiting the number of customers into the store at any given time
  • Max 2 customers shopping together - please minimise your shopping time in store
  • We are only accepting card payments - no cash please

The Coffee Shop, Toilets, Play areas, Landscaped Grounds will remain closed for now and delivery services have changed. Please ask for assistance, either in store or by email/messenger as above.

Opening times initially will be:

Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm

Sunday 11am to 6pm

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
Email: admin@gordale.co.uk

Gordale are also offering a limited online shopping service, for garden furniture. Please see details here.

