  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Statement from Ness Gardens

Author: Zoe Chapman, Ness Gardens Published: 13th May 2020 11:36

Ness Botanic Gardens remains closed in response to Covid-19

Following the recent government updates (on 10 & 11 May 2020), no changes are currently planned at Ness Botanic Gardens. Ness Botanic Gardens therefore remains closed to all members of the public, including Members, at the present time. We are looking at the updated government guidance in detail and we continue to plan for the re-opening of Ness when it is appropriate to do so. At present we cannot provide a timescale for reopening, please keep checking our website and social media channels for further updates.

We remain very grateful for the ongoing support of our visitors and Members during this challenging time, don't forget you can stay in touch with us online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our website.

 We are looking forward to welcoming you back to Ness when circumstances allow.

Ness Gardens

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies