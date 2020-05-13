Statement from Ness Gardens

Author: Zoe Chapman, Ness Gardens Published: 13th May 2020 11:36

Ness Botanic Gardens remains closed in response to Covid-19



Following the recent government updates (on 10 & 11 May 2020), no changes are currently planned at Ness Botanic Gardens. Ness Botanic Gardens therefore remains closed to all members of the public, including Members, at the present time. We are looking at the updated government guidance in detail and we continue to plan for the re-opening of Ness when it is appropriate to do so. At present we cannot provide a timescale for reopening, please keep checking our website and social media channels for further updates.

We remain very grateful for the ongoing support of our visitors and Members during this challenging time, don't forget you can stay in touch with us online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our website.

We are looking forward to welcoming you back to Ness when circumstances allow.

