Join the Neston Club - play tennis now

Published: 13th May 2020 17:03

Following the announcement from the Government that we can play Tennis, The Neston Club is running a special 3 month Membership Offer.

This gives you access to all 12 of our tennis courts, including the amazing four grass tennis courts.

Lockdown rules apply, but you can have a singles game or a doubles game with members from the same household. One to one coaching is also available.

Come and join online here.

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

