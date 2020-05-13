Join the Neston Club - Play Tennis Now
|Published: 13th May 2020 17:03
Following the announcement from the Government that we can play Tennis, The Neston Club is running a special 3 month Membership Offer.
This gives you access to all 12 of our tennis courts, including the amazing four grass tennis courts.
Lockdown rules apply, but you can have a singles game or a doubles game with members from the same household. One to one coaching is also available.
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Comments
