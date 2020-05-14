Virtual Careers Festival Available for Young People in Cheshire

Published: 14th May 2020 08:45

West Cheshire Museums is one of many organisations taking part in a Cheshire wide virtual careers festival for young people.

The Paving The Way Festival organised by The Pledge, part of the Cheshire and Warrington Growth Hub, will take place online from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 May.

During the festival young people across Cheshire will be able to engage with employers from a range of industries and take part in career and employment forums. Career options covered will include Health & Social Care, Construction & Engineering, Creative & Social Media, Finance & Law, Science and many more.

Staff from West Cheshire Museums will be appearing in a special online programme giving advice on career routes into the museum and heritage sector. The programme which is being made by Lancashire based Learn Live will be broadcast on their website from Thursday 21 May as part of The Pledge's ongoing series Learn Live @11 lessons.

Viewers can see that programme and the timetable for the entire festival at: www.learnliveuk.com/paving-the-way-virtual-careers-festival

During the Paving The Way Festival interviews with museum staff talking about their jobs and careers will be posted on the West Cheshire Museums website: www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "I am delighted that our museum service is continuing to play an active part during the current crisis. I know our museums team will have many important and useful pieces of advice to pass onto young people.

"The Paving The Way Festival is a wonderful opportunity for young people to find out about different career pathways and I'm very pleased that our Museums are playing such a key part in it."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.