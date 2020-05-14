Constables are Ready to Get People Moving Again

Author: Constables Estate Agents, Neston Published: 14th May 2020 17:04

Neston based Constables Estate Agents announce they are operational again, following the government's adjustments to the coronavirus guidelines.

Following the Government's announcement regarding the property industry and housing market re-opening, we are delighted to announce that Constables are operational again. Whilst we are undoubtedly excited to be getting back to work and helping people move, we also do not want to put any of our customers, staff and the local community at risk and strict safety measures have been put in place.

We have been working hard to undertake all the necessary risk assessments and get health and safety protocols ready. We therefore hope you appreciate there will be very strict guidelines for all appointments and ask that you follow these very closely. We will issue these accordingly. Some of these guidelines will include:

Agents may ask a viewer to conduct a virtual viewing wherever possible and physical viewings will be conducted when a tenant or buyer has a serious declared interest in the property.

Maximum two people from the same household on a viewing (plus agent/owner)

PPE to be worn by all parties on viewings and valuations and property inspections

2m social distancing rules will apply

When an agent is accompanying a viewing on an occupied property the occupiers will be encouraged to vacate the property whilst the viewing is taking place

The length of an appointment may be limited to a specific amount of time.

Some of our clients are in the vulnerable category or they may simply not feel comfortable in allowing people into their home at present and we ask that everyone is respectful of people's individual circumstances.

The full updated guidance is available here.

Please do get in touch with us as we will now be able to recommence viewings and valuations. If you have a question on surveys, valuations or mortgages, are midway through a move, just thinking about it or simply need a steer on what to do, we would be delighted to speak with you. As usual, our advice will be practical, informed and of course take in to consideration your individual circumstances and needs.

To ensure the safety of our staff and customers, some staff will continue to work from home. The office will be staffed on a rotational basis and will not be open to the general public immediately. We are available to meet at the office by pre-arranged appointment and with social distancing rules observed.

We are sure you will understand that the safety of our customers our staff and the local community is paramount in protecting against transmission of the virus.

We can be contacted in all the usual ways as detailed below.

We hope you are keeping safe and we look forward to speaking with you in the near future.

From all the Constables Team.

Office telephone: 0151 353 1333.

Mobile for text or whatsapp: 07872005901.

Email: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

