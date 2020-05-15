Watch Council's Coronavirus Discussion Online

Published: 15th May 2020 10:00

Residents are invited to watch the next meeting of Cheshire West and Chester Council's Health and Wellbeing Board.

The virtual meeting will discuss the coronavirus and can be viewed online from 2-4pm on Wednesday 20 May by visiting www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/webcasts.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the council and member for Little Nestonl, said: "Here in Cheshire West and Chester we are all working together right across our health and social care system to minimise the impact of coronavirus, keep people safe and provide those who have the illness with the right treatment and support.

"The Health and Wellbeing Board is a partnership of key bodies who meet regularly to oversee the health and wellbeing of our population. We invite people to attend our next meeting virtually by going online and accessing the link. We will be discussing the impact of coronavirus on our borough and what we need to think about in planning a return to normal."

There are two agendas being covered at the meeting, the first being the agenda from the postponed 18 March meeting. The second agenda covers Covid-19: the current position, the impact on the health and care system and planning for recovery.

If you would like to follow the board meeting, the agendas are published on the Council website along with instructions on how to do so here.

