Neston Market Will Not Re-open Yet

Published: 15th May 2020 10:10

A report has been issued by Neston Town Council, from Councillor Pat Kynaston, Chair of the Markets Working Group and Councillor Sion Jones, Chair of the Resources Committee.

It concludes that now is not the right time to re-open Neston Market.

The Council held a meeting on Monday 11th May to discuss the feasibility of starting to re-open Neston Market with just the regular essential food stalls at first. As the safety of the public is the Council's primary concern, various options for managing stalls within social distancing guidelines were considered, together with the need to maintain the current queuing space for Sainsbury's store.

The market square is a public area,used to access the car park, Sainsbury's supermarket and as a shortcut across the town, and as such it would be very difficult to control the number of people on the square at any one time.

The Council understands that residents wish to have their market return as soon as possible, as do they, but staff and Councillors all expressed concerns over the safety of the public and traders if the Market was re-opened too soon. For this reason it was decided that a further meeting should be held in July, at which updated information will be considered,with a view to re-opening in late August/early September,once further announcements have been made by the Government.

Neston Town Council are disappointed that this was the decision that was reached, but feel now is not the right time. Council staff are in contact with the regular traders and know they are also looking forward to the re-opening of Neston's Market as soon as it is safe for everyone concerned.

