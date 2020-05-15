  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Market Will Not Re-open Yet

Published: 15th May 2020 10:10

A report has been issued by Neston Town Council, from Councillor Pat Kynaston, Chair of the Markets Working Group and Councillor Sion Jones, Chair of the Resources Committee.

It concludes that now is not the right time to re-open Neston Market.

Neston Market

The Council held a meeting on Monday 11th May to discuss the feasibility of starting to re-open Neston Market with just the regular essential food stalls at first. As the safety of the public is the Council's primary concern, various options for managing stalls within social distancing guidelines were considered, together with the need to maintain the current queuing space for Sainsbury's store.

The market square is a public area,used to access the car park, Sainsbury's supermarket and as a shortcut across the town, and as such it would be very difficult to control the number of people on the square at any one time.

The Council understands that residents wish to have their market return as soon as possible, as do they, but staff and Councillors all expressed concerns over the safety of the public and traders if the Market was re-opened too soon. For this reason it was decided that a further meeting should be held in July, at which updated information will be considered,with a view to re-opening in late August/early September,once further announcements have been made by the Government.

Neston Town Council are disappointed that this was the decision that was reached, but feel now is not the right time. Council staff are in contact with the regular traders and know they are also looking forward to the re-opening of Neston's Market as soon as it is safe for everyone concerned.

Related content: Neston area businesses delivering food and other supplies (includes some market traders)

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies