Take Notice of Wellbeing Says the Natural Health Service

Published: 15th May 2020 10:51

Tips for making the most of the world around you are being shared to help local residents improve their wellbeing during lockdown.

Taking notice and being more aware of the present moment is proven to boost mental health and is one of the five ways to wellbeing set out by the charity Mind. Cheshire West and Chester Council has launched its Inspire Cheshire West website to capture tips from residents and Council teams on staying healthy and active and making the most of being at home.

Mindfulness

Roger Goulding runs the Natural Health Service for the Council, which aims to get more people active outdoors.  He has run Mindfulness courses at Neston Community Youth Centre over the last couple of years.

He said: "The natural world is something we take for granted but time outside, listening to birdsong and soaking up the sunshine, has proven benefits for our mental health and wellbeing.

"It's difficult to get as much time outside currently, so it's even more important to make the most of it when we do. Just being more aware of the present moment can help us to enjoy the world around us much more, improving our mood and helping us to feel calmer."

Roger's ideas for getting sunlight in your home and bringing nature indoors feature on Inspire Cheshire West, as well as suggestions from the Recycling team for things to do in the garden.

This includes everything from getting your garden summer ready and making simple paper plant pots to making water feeders and baths to welcome birds into your outside space.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: "At a time like this you can easily feel overwhelmed by events in the wider world and feel that so much is out of your control.

"Paying more attention to the present moment, your thoughts and feelings, your body and your surroundings can really help to improve your mood, make you feel more relaxed, help you cope with difficult thoughts and be a little kinder to yourself."

To share your ideas for positive health and wellbeing, and to read more tips from others, visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/inspire

