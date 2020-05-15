Minute's Silence for Cllr Andy Williams at Council Meeting

The first full meeting of Cheshire West and Chester Council since the sad death of Neston's Cllr Andy Williams included a minute's silence in his memory.

Cllr Williams passed away on Saturday April 25th following a brain haemorrhage.

At the virtual meeting on Wednesday 13 May, Council Leader and member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins said: "Andy had been a councillor under Ellesmere Port and Neston Borough Council, a councillor on Neston Town Counci l and, since 2011, served with us on Cheshire West and Chester Council.

"As a fellow Neston councillor, I worked with Andy for many years. He was kind, generous and passionate and extremely loyal. He was dedicated to the community he served and passionate about improving the lives of others. He had the ability to see the good in everything and he will be really missed."

Many tributes have been paid to Cllr Williams in the Neston area.

His funeral is due to take place at the end of May, after which, in keeping with usual practice, the ward vacancy for Neston will be announced. Under current legislation, with the Coronavirus Act 2020, no elections can take place until May 2021, however the provisions of the act are being kept under review.

Until an election can take place, Cllr Gittins and Cllr Martin Barker (Parkgate ward) will be sharing the workload for Neston ward.

The death of Cllr Williams has also seen Labour lose overall control on Cheshire West and Chester Council. While the party still has the most councillors (34) in theory it can be defeated in a vote if the Liberal Democrats (2) and indpendents (3) joined forces with the Conservatives (29).

