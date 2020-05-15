  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Thermal Screening for Your Business Premises is Available From Neston's AP Mitchell

Published: 15th May 2020 15:16

Neston-based AP Mitchell Fire & Security can install thermal imaging at your business premises.

Thermal screening available from AP Mitchell Fire & Security Ltd

Thermal imaging cameras can be rapidly deployed and set up on entrances to buildings and sites where lots of foot traffic occurs such as shops, showrooms, building sites etc.

Accurately measuring to 0.3 degrees this is a effective way of keeping people safe during the outbreak,. Instant voice alerts and a visual flashing light on the cameras are activated if it detects an abnormal temperature, stopping a person/people entering the building immediately. In the background, data is fed back to staff on site, via either a mobile app or software program on PC, that there is a potential risk of someone with a high temperature (one of the main symptoms of Covid-19) trying to enter the area.

AP Mitchell's Chris Dawon said: "We can fix the cameras and calibrating equipment on tripods, meaning it is highly versatile and can be moved from doorway to doorway to suit the client's needs. Typically there are three bundles we can supply, ranging from entry level up to high end.

"For a no obligation, free quotation, please get in touch."

AP Mitchell Fire & Security Ltd
1-3 Morton Court
Neston
CH64 9XN
Tel: 07887 490766 / 0151 339 1222
Email: chris@apmitchell.com

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies