Thermal Screening for Your Business Premises is Available From Neston's AP Mitchell

Published: 15th May 2020 15:16

Neston-based AP Mitchell Fire & Security can install thermal imaging at your business premises.

Thermal imaging cameras can be rapidly deployed and set up on entrances to buildings and sites where lots of foot traffic occurs such as shops, showrooms, building sites etc.

Accurately measuring to 0.3 degrees this is a effective way of keeping people safe during the outbreak,. Instant voice alerts and a visual flashing light on the cameras are activated if it detects an abnormal temperature, stopping a person/people entering the building immediately. In the background, data is fed back to staff on site, via either a mobile app or software program on PC, that there is a potential risk of someone with a high temperature (one of the main symptoms of Covid-19) trying to enter the area.

AP Mitchell's Chris Dawon said: "We can fix the cameras and calibrating equipment on tripods, meaning it is highly versatile and can be moved from doorway to doorway to suit the client's needs. Typically there are three bundles we can supply, ranging from entry level up to high end.

"For a no obligation, free quotation, please get in touch."

AP Mitchell Fire & Security Ltd

1-3 Morton Court

Neston

CH64 9XN

Tel: 07887 490766 / 0151 339 1222

Email: chris@apmitchell.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.