Support Neston's Esme as She Runs Through Lockdown

Published: 18th May 2020 09:00

Last year, Esme Cotton from Neston took on an inspiring running challenge, which she's continued during lockdown. She would love your support.

The former Woodfall Primary School pupil, who is now in year 11 at Claremont Special School, has epilepsy, autism and learning disabilities due to a rare genetic condition called Tuberous Sclerosis. Despite her condition, Esme has already run an astonishing 200km and is now aiming for 500k, to raise money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, the organisation that supports her and her family.

Mum Annemarie explains: "Lockdown has been hard for us as it has for many families with children with special needs. One of the things we are doing to keep going is to have exercise in our routine.

"Esme started running last year by doing the Couch to 5K with me and then the Race For Life, after both myself and a good friend were diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We have kept going and do the Birkenhead Park Run each week - Esme loves the crowds and being cheered on and especially loves talking to all the dogs that do the run.

"Since her school closed we have tried to run every day and she has so far run 200Km with either me, her dad or her older brother. She is motivated by her chart (she colours a square for each kilometre she runs) and when she got to 100 and 200K she got a certificate from us (and the chance to order a soft toy from Build a Bear!).

"When she reached 200k I asked her if she thought she would carry on with the running, if we could maybe get some people to donate some money to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, and she said she would.

"We run mostly on the Wirral Way and I know that if people knew her story they might say Hi and give her some encouragement when they see us.

"It would be fantastic if we could get to another 100K with more people knowing about Tuberous Sclerosis and to raise £100 to donate to the charity."

If you would like to support Esme, you'll find her fundraising page here.

Remember to give her a wave if you see her out and about!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.