  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Support Neston's Esme as She Runs Through Lockdown

Published: 18th May 2020 09:00

Last year, Esme Cotton from Neston took on an inspiring running challenge, which she's continued during lockdown. She would love your support.

Esme Cotton

The former Woodfall Primary School pupil, who is now in year 11 at Claremont Special School, has epilepsy, autism and learning disabilities due to a rare genetic condition called Tuberous Sclerosis. Despite her condition, Esme has already run an astonishing 200km and is now aiming for 500k, to raise money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, the organisation that supports her and her family.

Mum Annemarie explains: "Lockdown has been hard for us as it has for many families with children with special needs. One of the things we are doing to keep going is to have exercise in our routine.

"Esme started running last year by doing the Couch to 5K with me and then the Race For Life, after both myself and a good friend were diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We have kept going and do the Birkenhead Park Run each week - Esme loves the crowds and being cheered on and especially loves talking to all the dogs that do the run.

"Since her school closed we have tried to run every day and she has so far run 200Km with either me, her dad or her older brother. She is motivated by her chart (she colours a square for each kilometre she runs) and when she got to 100 and 200K she got a certificate from us (and the chance to order a soft toy from Build a Bear!).

"When she reached 200k I asked her if she thought she would carry on with the running, if we could maybe get some people to donate some money to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, and she said she would.

"We run mostly on the Wirral Way and I know that if people knew her story they might say Hi and give her some encouragement when they see us.

"It would be fantastic if we could get to another 100K with more people knowing about Tuberous Sclerosis and to raise £100 to donate to the charity."

If you would like to support Esme, you'll find her fundraising page here.

Remember to give her a wave if you see her out and about!

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies