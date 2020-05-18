  • Bookmark this page

Neston Theatre Masterclasses Available in Lockdown

Published: 18th May 2020 10:48

Little Actors Theatre is offering theatre masterclasses for children and young people during lockdown.

Thanks to support from the Arts Council, Neston Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council. Little Actors can offer online Zoom workshops whilst their theatre in Neston is closed. The workshops are all free and open to the public. To register for a masterclass and get the Zoom link, contact mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

The Masterclasses start on Monday 25th May at 5pm and will run weekly. Currently scheduled are Musical Theatre workshops with Carly Thoms (who recently played Miss Honey in the UK tour of "Matilda the Musical"), TV technique with Natasha Symms (formerly of "Hollyoaks") and Holly Hall (actor and improvisational comedian). More specialist guest actors are to be scheduled.

On Tuesday 19th May at 11.30am there will be a special guest appearance from Leila Chebbi who will run the DramaTots workshop with a special storytelling session

Little Actors is also offering FREE weekly workshops in:

  • Writing and Performance with Mike Lockley (U11s and 12+)
  • Improv and Drama games led by Holly Hall (U11s and 12+)
  • DramaTots (for pre-schoolers and infants) - led by Samantha Giblin
  • InterACT Youth Theatre (13+) - recording a radio play - directed by Samantha Giblin and Mike Lockley
  • Brightlights Theatre (for the over 50s) - radio play - directed by Mike Lockley

For details and to register for the Zoom workshops contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com

Theatre

