The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Applications Re-Open for Job Opportunity at Neston CYC

Published: 18th May 2020 13:45

Prior to lockdown,Neston Community Youth Centre, in partnership with Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network, were recruting for a Social Prescribing Link Worker to work across the area served by Neston Surgery, Neston Medical Centre and Willaston Surgery.

The recruitment process was put on hold while the Centre and Surgeries dealt with the local needs that arose as a result of the emergent coronavirus pandemic.

NCYC

The ongoing crisis has only proved how important this role will be to our community and so NCYC have decided to restart the process.

Candidates have until Monday 25th May 2020 to apply. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview via video conferencing w/c 1st June.

About the role

Social prescribing and community-based support is part of the NHS Long-Term Plan's commitment to make personalised care business as usual across the health and care system.

This represents a new relationship between people, professionals and the health and care system and locally it represents a new exciting relationship between GP Surgeries and the Community Sector. It provides a positive shift in power and decision-making that enables people to feel informed, have a voice, be heard and be connected to each other and their communities.

Neston Community Youth Centre are looking for someone to bring energy and enthusiasm to an exciting new role supporting patients to engage with services that will improve their health and wellbeing.

The ideal candidate will be able to engage with a range of people with a variety of needs, understand our community and what it can offer, be able to manage their own workload and work independently with appropriate support and be well organised. Additionally, the person we are looking for will be able to uphold the high standards of confidentiality expected by the Charity and the NHS.

The role will involve a range of one to one and group work including setting up and supporting the development of groups.

Due to the nature of the work, this role is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service Check, the receipt of satisfactory references and compliance with Safeguarding policies and procedures. 

If you would like to know more and for an application pack, please visit https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/work-with-us

Once again, closing date Monday 25th May 2020.

