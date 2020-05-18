  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Taking Caring in Care Homes to New Heights - the Staff That Moved In

Published: 18th May 2020 14:05

Neston resident Dawn Rogers has spent little time at home recently, as she and her staff at Grovewood Care Home in Rock Ferry went the extra several miles for their residents.

Dawn RogersDawn and one of her staff members in the Granada Reports piece that aired last week.

When the country went into lockdown in March, this caring group of people took the momentous decision to ensure the safety of their residents and the staff's own families, by moving in.

The story hit the papers and last week, Granada Reports on ITV broadcast a story about this heroic act, praising the staff for helping to achieve something that very few care homes have - remaining 100% Covid-19 free.

Now, Dawn is asking for the public's help to support the staff. She explains: "Living in for seven weeks and keeping Grovewood free of the coronavirus is something to be really proud of.

"Care staff are underpaid for the dedicated and committed roles they play in the health sector. We have watched Wales reward care workers with bonuses to recognise their commitment, but no such help has been offered in England.

"Family members of our residents have requested we set up a fundraising page as they would like to reward the staff here, by asking people to contribute towards a well-earned bonus, feel free to support this incredible team."

You can donate to this fundraiser here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies