Taking Caring in Care Homes to New Heights - the Staff That Moved In

Published: 18th May 2020 14:05

Neston resident Dawn Rogers has spent little time at home recently, as she and her staff at Grovewood Care Home in Rock Ferry went the extra several miles for their residents.

Dawn and one of her staff members in the Granada Reports piece that aired last week.

When the country went into lockdown in March, this caring group of people took the momentous decision to ensure the safety of their residents and the staff's own families, by moving in.

The story hit the papers and last week, Granada Reports on ITV broadcast a story about this heroic act, praising the staff for helping to achieve something that very few care homes have - remaining 100% Covid-19 free.

Now, Dawn is asking for the public's help to support the staff. She explains: "Living in for seven weeks and keeping Grovewood free of the coronavirus is something to be really proud of.

"Care staff are underpaid for the dedicated and committed roles they play in the health sector. We have watched Wales reward care workers with bonuses to recognise their commitment, but no such help has been offered in England.

"Family members of our residents have requested we set up a fundraising page as they would like to reward the staff here, by asking people to contribute towards a well-earned bonus, feel free to support this incredible team."

You can donate to this fundraiser here.

