Taking A Different Path - Wirral Footpaths Chair Stands Down

Published: 19th May 2020 08:49

Geoff Holland is standing down as Chairman and Footpaths Officer of Wirral Footpaths and Open Spaces after seven years in the role.

Geoff Holland (right) with Richard Ankers from CWAC, on a walk in Little Neston in 2018.

During his tenure, Geoff has spent many, many hours walking the footpaths of the Neston area; ensuring paths are clear, checking for and reporting on defects, advising on signage and even snipping back the odd bramble here and there. Geoff was particularly closely involved in the infamous Cuckoo Lane row over the winter of 2013/14 and has led very popular walks locally during the May walking festivals.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston said: "I have enjoyed working alongside Geoff over the past seven years, his knowledge and experience has been invaluable. I'd like to thank him and to wish him well in the future."

Geoff's replacement as Chair will be Peter Todd and Rob Nolan is the new footpaths officer for this area. He can be contacted by email here.

