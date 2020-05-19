Burton Marsh Greenway to Re-Open

Published: 19th May 2020 14:37

Burton Marsh greenway is to reopen later this week after being closed due to anti-social behaviour issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The greenway, also known as National Cycle Route 568 is a popular pathway with both walkers and cyclists linking England and Wales, crossing land owned by the RSPB.

The Neston to Deeside Industrial Park route will reopen on Wednesday, 20 May after it was temporarily closed at Burton Point, Neston.

Cheshire West and Chester Council, Flintshire County Council, the RSPB and Sustrans have all worked together to reopen of the greenway and to ensure that the route is used in a safe and courteous manner for everyone to enjoy.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing said: "I'm sure many residents will welcome the news that this picturesque greenway will be reopened. Many thanks for your patience while this route was temporarily closed.

Whether you are dog walking, cycling or enjoying daily exercise along the route, please respect other users of the greenway at all times. Social distancing is essential and no large groups should gather along the route.

"It was disappointing that a minority of people had been ignoring social distancing rules. We all need to find a way of dealing with shared spaces to play our part in beating coronavirus."

An RSPB spokesperson said: "We were delighted to open this permissive path for the community in 2013, to provide people with green transport links while enjoying views across our RSPB Dee Estuary reserve and were shocked at the levels of anti-social behaviour arising in the last few weeks.

"We have put measures in place so the path can now be re-opened, however we remind people that RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands is still closed, so users must stay on the path and follow the bye-laws which include keeping dogs on leads, as well as current social distancing guidelines."

There will be regular checks of the pathway, anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and could result in the greenway being closed again.

Users of the greenway are asked to follow the Governments guidelines regarding social distancing, always stay two metres away from people not from your own household, and wash your hands as soon as you return home.

