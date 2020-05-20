  • Bookmark this page

Age Matters Continues to Provide Support Through Coronavirus Crisis

Author: Gareth Powell Published: 20th May 2020 09:10

Age Matters in Neston's brilliant advisory and support team for the over 60s, led by Anne Jones, is continuing to provide help on a daily basis to local people.

Age Matters, NestonAnne Jones (right) pre-lockdown, pictured with Amanda Powell (l) and Jackie Gorman (centre).

Issues handled include claims, form filling, disability applications, Powers Of Attorney and advice.

Although the very valuable provision of The Tea Pot café is on hold, Anne continues to receive phone calls
and requests for her support on a daily basis.

As we move into the ninth week of lockdown, Anne, herself in her 80s, continues to provide her support for the community in a completely voluntary and selfless manner.  Ably supported by Jackie Gorman, Anne is ensuring that all our senior citizens have a regular conduit to sources of support, both financial and emotional.

For assistance, please call 0151 336 8388.

 

