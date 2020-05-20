New Mayor for Neston

Published: 20th May 2020 14:52

This year's Annual Meeting of the Council was Neston Town Council's first remote meeting since lockdown.

The agenda consisted of legal items only, the most important of which was the election of a new Chairman of the council, Cllr Christine Warner, who will adopt the title of Mayor, in accordance with Local Government Act 1972 s245 (6). She takes over from Cllr Dominic Roberts.

Cllr Warner also serves as member for Ledsham and Manor ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, where she is chair of the Planning Committee.

Cllr Warner said "I'd like to thank Councillors for electing me as their Chair for the next council year. It's a privilege to be to be the holder of this position and I will work to the best of my ability for the benefit of Neston.

"I would like to thank Cllr Dominic Roberts for his hard work during his term of office, which has ended in such a challenging time for all of us. I hope to be a strong leader for the Council over the next year.

"I am pleased to have the support as deputy mayor for the ensuing year of Cllr Stephen Wastell.

"I am very excited and optimistic that our team of Councillors and staff can pull together and grasp this opportunity to make safe and enhance the lives of our residents. You may already know but my main focus will be improvements to our market offer and experience."

Cllr Stephen Wastell said "It is a great honour to be selected as the new Deputy Mayor of Neston. With my colleague Christine Warner, the new Mayor, I will endeavour to serve the people of Neston and promote the Town as a vibrant place to live and an attractive place to visit."

