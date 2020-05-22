Funeral Cortege Will Allow Neston Residents to Pay Their Respects to Cllr Andy Williams

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:56

Due to current coronavirus guidance, the funeral of Andrew Williams, Neston Councillor and Honorary Secretary of Neston Female Society, cannot take place in church.

It will be conducted at Neston Cemetery on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm.

His family recognise that many local people would like to pay their respects. For that reason they have arranged, with the funeral directors, that the hearse will proceed around the Neston area so that many residents in his ward can observe from their own homes. The scheduled route is:

1.35pm: Depart from Derwent Way, Little Neston

Talbot Avenue

Burton Road

Bridge Street

High Street

Liverpool Road

Loop around Ringway

Liverpool Road

Drake Road

Loop around Shakespeare Road, Spenser Road, Johnson Road, Marlowe Road and Frobisher Road

Exit Drake Road onto Raby Road and into the cemetery.

At the cemetery, only 15 family members can attend the service. However, there is space nearby the burial plot where people can safely stand to observe, provided social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

