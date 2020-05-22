Report Published Showing Impact of COVID-19 in West Cheshire

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:50

Following the virtual meeting of Cheshire West and Chester Council's Health & Wellbeing Board on Wednesday, a report has been published to provide an overview on the current picture of COVID-19 on a local scale.

The meeting of the Health & Wellbeing Board was held online, chaired by Cllr Louise Gittins, top row, far left.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in the borough and key workers and residents have all come together, working hard to help fight the virus.

Chairing the meeting was Cllr Louise Gittins, member for Little Neston and Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council. She said "I know it's been extremely difficult for everyone and for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. My thoughts are with those families.

"During these times of uncertainty, fear and worry, the community spirit has shone through. Residents have come together in times of need, supporting each other to help beat this virus. We have all been playing our part to reduce the strain on hospitals and care homes.

"We, as a Council have been working tirelessly with our key partners on the Health and Wellbeing Board to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our residents, keep people safe and provide those who have the illness with the right treatment and support.

"We have actively engaged with care home providers to monitor the situation, provide support and emergency Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), when care providers are struggling to obtain the right equipment."

The report highlights 992 cases of COVID-19 being reported in Cheshire West and Chester, equating to a rate of 289 per 100,000 (as of 5pm on 18 May 2020). There has been a total of 268 coronavirus deaths in west Cheshire with 66 per cent occurring in hospital, 28 per cent occurring in care homes and the remaining deaths occurring in other establishments.

The report does not include data for residents in the borough who may have died in hospitals outside it, such as Arrowe Park, a point queried by Cllr Gittins during the meeting. A response is awaited.

Cllr Gittins adds: "Whilst the number of deaths in the borough seems to be stabilising, we shouldn't become complacent. We need to continue to follow the Government guidelines, stay at home as much as possible, maintain social distancing and help to save lives."

The detailed report can be viewed under 20 May Agenda, 2:15pm 'additional documents - item 6' here.

You can watch the Health and Wellbeing Board (HWB) meeting, by clicking here. HWB meetings take place on a monthly basis and can be viewed online. The next HWB meeting will take place on Wednesday 17 June at 2pm. For full details and the full Council calendar of meetings, please click here.

