Accident on Chester High Road Due to High Winds

Published: 22nd May 2020 16:05

A falling branch, brought down by the gale force winds hitting the area today is believed to have caused a serious accident on the A540 in Neston, between Hinderton Road and Raby Park Road.

Accident on A540 caused by gale force windsPhoto by Phil Lloyd, who explains that the wind was so strong he could not keep the phone steady, hence the blurriness.

Residents near the scene indicated that one car may have swerved to avoid the branch and hit another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, at around 2.45pm on Friday 22nd May. This has not yet been confirmed by the emergency services.

Police, ambulance and fire personnel are all in attendance and traffic is being diverted via Hinderton Road and Liverpool Road, through Neston town centre.

There has been a huge build up of traffic, so motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Gales bring down branches in NestonSchool Lane track. Photo by Phil Lloyd

In addition, a fallen tree has completely blocked the School Lane track between Quarry Road and Upper Raby Road in Neston. The wind is extremely strong at this highest point of Neston and more damage and disruption can be expected.

Another tree has come down on the corner of Windermere Avenue and Talbot Road (photo not available).

If you hear of any other incidents, or road/path blockages, please drop us an email.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
