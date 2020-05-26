Witnesses Sought After Pedestrian and Cyclist Collide in Parkgate

Published: 26th May 2020 09:06

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision that took place in Parkgate last week.

At around 1.15pm on Wednesday 20th May, a pedestrian and cyclist were in a collision outside the Parkgate Fish & Chip Shop on The Parade.

Police have asked that anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to get in touch via the 1010 non-emergency number, quoting IML 709267.

