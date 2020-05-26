Neston Primary Head's Snail Mail Campaign Continues

Published: 26th May 2020 10:56

Regular readers will remember that back in April we reported on a snail mail campaign mounted by Neston Primary School Head Teacher Rob Golding.

At the time, he was sending out bee-themed greetings to pupils, to stay in touch in lockdown and raise spirits.

Since then, Mr Golding has ramped up his efforts, sending hundreds of cards to pupils, all carefully drawn and delivered by post and by hand in individually decorated envelopes.

One Mum from the school, Jane Hearty, said: "All children have received at least one and he also sends out little certificates if children have been working hard. They are all hand-drawn and so lovely."

Jane's daughter Eloise is pictured her with cards she has received.

