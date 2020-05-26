A Round of Applause for St Winefride's Cover Stars

Published: 26th May 2020 11:16

Staff at St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston have used their creativity and ingenuity to tell pupils how much they are looking forward to reading with them again.

Teachers have recreated the covers of childrens' books, echoing the social media craze for re-creating famous artworks at home that has kept millions of people entertained during lockdown.

Well done to all the staff, these are brilliant.

