  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Would You Like Salt and Vinegar on Your Random Act of Kindness?

Author: A Parkgate Resident Published: 26th May 2020 15:41

A resident of Parkgate has written to AboutMyArea to tell us about a series of good deeds that have been carried out recently by one local business.  The resident has asked to remain anonymous, but the following are her words.

Parkgate

Over the last eight weeks, many people in the Parkgate area, shut away in lockdown, have been receiving a weekly delivery of fish and chips, courtesy of Helen from Parkgate chip shop and Mr Chow's restaurant.

People living on their own or vulnerable through age or infirmity have been at the receiving end, and no payment was asked or expected - it was just a kind act organised by Helen.

This has meant such a lot to everyone, and we would all like to say a public thank you to Helen and her band of helpers.

The chipshop is hoping to be open this weekend for phone-in orders, to be collected at the door, and I have to say they thoroughly deserve their reputation for excellent food!

Thank you again, Helen, from a grateful Parkgate resident.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies