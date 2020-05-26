Would You Like Salt and Vinegar on Your Random Act of Kindness?

Author: A Parkgate Resident Published: 26th May 2020 15:41

A resident of Parkgate has written to AboutMyArea to tell us about a series of good deeds that have been carried out recently by one local business. The resident has asked to remain anonymous, but the following are her words.

Over the last eight weeks, many people in the Parkgate area, shut away in lockdown, have been receiving a weekly delivery of fish and chips, courtesy of Helen from Parkgate chip shop and Mr Chow's restaurant.

People living on their own or vulnerable through age or infirmity have been at the receiving end, and no payment was asked or expected - it was just a kind act organised by Helen.

This has meant such a lot to everyone, and we would all like to say a public thank you to Helen and her band of helpers.

The chipshop is hoping to be open this weekend for phone-in orders, to be collected at the door, and I have to say they thoroughly deserve their reputation for excellent food!

Thank you again, Helen, from a grateful Parkgate resident.

