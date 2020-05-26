  • Bookmark this page

Police Appeal for Assistance in Tracing Wanted Man

Published: 26th May 2020 15:49

Officers from Cheshire Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with an assault.

Rikki Aston

33 year old Rikki Aston is described as white, around 5'8" tall, of a proportionate build with dark brown hair and eyes.

Aston is believed to be in either the Ellesmere Port or Neston areas.

Anyone who sees Aston or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 709437.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

