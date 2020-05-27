Kri Kri Re-opening for Take-Aways

Published: 27th May 2020 07:12

Kri Kri Greek Taverna in Neston will be re-opening from this Friday for take-away meals.

Initially they will open from 4pm to 9pm, from Friday May 29th. Orders will be taken over the phone, which can then be collected from the restaurant. A one-way system will be in place and anyone queueing is asked to adhere to the 2m social distancing guideline.

Restaurant owner Andreas Perros said: "Our full menu will be available to order and we will be maintaining high standards of hygiene and food quality as always.

"We hope you are all keeping safe and we are looking forward to seeing you."

You will find the menu on the Kri Kri website here.

To order, call 0151 336 8869

Kri Kri Greek Taverna

11 Bridge Street

Neston

CH64 9UH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.