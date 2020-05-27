  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Kri Kri Re-opening for Take-Aways

Published: 27th May 2020 07:12

Kri Kri Greek Taverna in Neston will be re-opening from this Friday for take-away meals.

Kri Kri Greek Taverna, Neston

Initially they will open from 4pm to 9pm, from Friday May 29th.  Orders will be taken over the phone, which can then be collected from the restaurant.  A one-way system will be in place and anyone queueing is asked to adhere to the 2m social distancing guideline.

Restaurant owner Andreas Perros said: "Our full menu will be available to order and we will be maintaining high standards of hygiene and food quality as always.

"We hope you are all keeping safe and we are looking forward to seeing you."

You will find the menu on the Kri Kri website here.

To order, call 0151 336 8869

Kri Kri Greek Taverna
11 Bridge Street
Neston
CH64 9UH

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies