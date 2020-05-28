  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Residents - Please Don't Leave Bags at Charity Shops Right Now

Published: 28th May 2020 09:46

A number of well-meaning residents have been leaving bags of pre-loved items outside charity shops in Neston town centre.

Charity ShopsBags left outside the Age UK shop in Neston.

In normal times, most such offerings are very gratefully received. However, the charity shops are not open at the moment and there are no staff or volunteers on site to take in the bags. The bags can come open, with contents causing littering and contents can be affected by the weather.

There are also issues around items having to effectively be 'quarantined' anyway, which individual charities are currently looking into prior to re-opening their shops.

For the moment, please store any unwanted items at home until the charity shops can accept donations once more, and under what circumstances.

 

