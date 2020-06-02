Neston Ladies Club Retrospective Coming Soon

Published: 2nd June 2020 15:49

As you know, this Thursday should have been Neston Female Society's 206th annual procession, or Ladies Club as it's fondly known.

Sadly, due to the ongoing limitations on public gatherings during the coronavirus emergency, the usual procession, church service, blessing at The Cross and tea at Neston Civic Hall cannot go ahead.

We did not want the occasion to go unmarked, so we asked you to send in your photos, which many of you now have.

We are in the process of putting them together with a pretty vast selection of shots we've collected over the past 12 years since AboutMyArea has been covering the event.

The gallery and article will be published first thing on Thursday morning, so that you can enjoy a lovely look back over the years.

Thank you for your contributions and watch this space!

One of my all time favourite photos, by Bernard Rose, taken at the wettest Ladies Club in recent memory, 2012.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.