Send Us Your Favourite Neston Ladies Club Photos

Published: 28th May 2020 10:23

Next Thursday, 4th June, should have been the 206th annual Ladies Club day in Neston, organised by Neston Female Society.

Sadly, due to the ongoing limitations on public gatherings during the coronavirus emergency, the usual procession, church service, blessing at The Cross and tea at Neston Civic Hall cannot go ahead.

However, we think it should not go by unmarked, so we're going to be creating a gallery of all your favourite Neston Ladies Club photos to go on AboutMyArea and shared across social media.

One of my all time favourite photos, by Bernard Rose, taken at the wettest Ladies Club in recent memory, 2012.

There's a fair few photos already on AboutMyArea, going back to 2008, here. We'll be picking a some of our favourites for the 2020 gallery, but if there are particular ones you'd like us to include from there, please grab a screenshot and send it to us.

We also want YOUR photos. So please send in any you would like us to include and we'll do our best to use as many of them as possible.

SEND IN BY EMAIL

Or you can send them to us via Facebook Messenger on the Neston Life page here.

By no later than 12noon on Tuesday 2 June. Thank you!

Please make it clear whether you want your full name credited and if you want to also include a caption, that's fine too. If you can let us know the year as well, that would be helpful, but not essential.

So, all aboard for Lockdown Ladies Club? We're looking forward to it....

