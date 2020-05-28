Garden Bins Will Be Emptied from June 4

Published: 28th May 2020 14:45

Finally, the news many of you have been waiting for - the fortnightly kerbside garden waste collection service will resume in west Cheshire on Thursday 4 June 2020.

It was suspended in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as staff sickness levels in the workforce increased, and this decision ensured the domestic waste and recycling service could continue to operate as normal.

Staff sickness levels have fallen in recent weeks and more staff are now available to collect residents' garden waste in addition to providing the usual service.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "We recognise that the garden waste service is important to our residents, especially during a period of good weather during the lockdown when many people have been spending time in their gardens.

"Following a reduction in staffing levels, it was a necessary decision to postpone this service in order to ensure there were enough staff available to continue collecting kerbside waste and recycling while socially distancing. It is good news Covid-related absence levels have dropped and we have the workforce available to start collecting garden waste again. Please tell your neighbours, friends and family so they are aware of the restart date and do not miss the first collection.

"We recognise the inconvenience this has caused and I would like to thank everyone for your patience."

Collections will return to the previously advertised schedule. Residents are asked not to overfill their bins or leave side garden waste, as we not be able to collect any garden waste that is not in the green bin.

Please put your green bin out by 7am on your normal scheduled collection day.

CWAC can only empty your garden waste container once on your scheduled collection day. Excess garden waste can be composted, taken to your nearest recycling centre or placed into your garden waste container ready for the next scheduled collection.

Household waste and recycling collections will continue as normal. We will continue to monitor the national Covid risk rating, infection rate, and the continued availability of staff in the weeks to come to ensure we can continue to run all services while ensuring staff safety.

