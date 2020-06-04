  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Vista Abode

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 4th June 2020 07:51

Thursday 4 June 2020 should have been the 206th Neston Ladies Club, organised by Neston Female Society.

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto from 2017 by Bernard Rose.

Due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional walk, services and tea at the Civic Hall had to be cancelled.

Neston's brand new Mayor, Cllr Christine Warner, said: ""What a strange time to take up the post of Mayor of Neston. What should have been my first civic duty, to take part in the Neston Female Society's annual walk, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"As a member of Neston Female Society I can assure residents of Neston that we will return next year to carry on a tradition which is so dear to the hearts of all Nestonians, whether they were born here or have chosen to make Neston their home."

Meanwhile we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at previous years, with a selection of photographs from when AboutMyArea began coverage in 2008 up to and including 2019, and with your own submitted photos.

This retrospective is published in memory of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams, Hon Secretary of Neston Female Society at the time of his sad passing on 25 April 2020.

Now may also be a time to take a fond look back at the video and anthem created for the 200th anniversary in 2014, which you can view here.

Our galleries from previous years can be viewed here.  Just a note of explanation - in the early days, we used to host galleries of photos externally to AboutMyArea, on a site that no longer exists. Hence, there are many hundreds of photos in our files that are not currently available to view.  At some point in the future we may look for funding to allow us to re-publish all the material we have, but for now, we can only offer a few highlights from the years 2008 through to 2011 - apologies.  More photos are available to view for subsequent years.

Photo Gallery

The way we've decided to order these photographs is year-by-year from 2008 to 2019 inclusive, featuring a selection of our own photos and those by contributing photographers at the time, then a section containing your submissions, not necessarily in date order. Thank you to everyone who has sent in their photos.

Particular thanks go to contributing photographers Bernard Rose, Linda Pelling, Rob Clive, David Sejrup and Steve Ebbrell.

We have tried, wherever possible to credit the photos that are not our own, but if you spot a mistake, please do get in touch via email and we will happily correct it.

2008

The one we first covered, so we were finding our feet...not as many photos taken for AboutMyArea as in the years since, but we've still found a few that we like.

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

2009

The one that was Rob Halsall's 21st as Hon Secretary, so he was presented with a souvenir plaque.

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

2010

The one with the spotty dress - in recent times it quite often happens, that several girls choose the same frock. In 2010 it was the spotty one from Matalan! 

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

2011

The one where Mr AMA risked life and limb to climb Jackson's Tower to secure a different angle for our photos! (We didn't have drones back then). Also the year that Bernard Rose first came up with the iconic 'staves in the air' perspective.

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

2012

The one when we all got wet.  Oh yes, it rained, and rained, and rained.  Pink ponchos saved the day for the children and we think that the unusual weather made for some interesting photos.

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

2013

The practice run.  Gearing up towards 2014, this was the first year that the roads were closed all afternoon and the first with additional entertainment. Also notable for the presence of the Queen - sort of.

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Brian Gill

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

2014

The big one.  The 200th anniversary, and what an incredible celebration it was.  We took photos of as many participating girls with the event's special guest, Olympian Beth Tweddle, as possible, you can view them here. In addition, this was one year for which we were able to create and retain a Flickr gallery of all the photos, which you can view here.

Neston Ladies ClubFlowers were placed on the graves of some of the founder members of Neston Female Society. Photo by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

 

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

 

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Jamie Maxwell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Jamie Maxwell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Jamie Maxwell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Jamie Maxwell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Dave Bladen

2015 

The one when Martin Barker took over as Hon Secretary, following in the footsteps of Rob Halsall, who had served for 27 years.

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Linda Pelling

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

2016

The controversial one.  It was the first time in many years that the walk started from somewhere other than the Malt, although the Market Square is closer geographically to where it originally set out from.  Some cross words were had on the run-up, but ultimately another lovely day.

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Janet Jones

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Janet Jones

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by Janet Jones

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

Neston Ladies Club

2017

The one that was the first year with Andy WIlliams as Hon Secretary, it also featured a minute's silence at The Cross for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Nicola Lloyd-Jones

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Roy Wilson

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Roy Wilson

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Roy Wilson

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Roy Wilson

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Roy Wilson

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Lesley Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

2018

The one that had a BBQ at The Cross - for the first time, we think?

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

2019

The one that was to be the last one for a while....but we didn't know that then, of course.

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by David Sejrup

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Lesley Ebbrell

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Bernard Rose

Neston Ladies Club DayPhoto by Steve Ebbrell

YOUR PHOTOS

These are photos that have been submitted by AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers in the last few days. They are not displayed in any particular date order.

We're going to start with some sent in on behalf of Val Hatton (Salon Dene), because the first one is possibly one of the best Ladies Club photos I've ever seen - apparently taken in 1981, is Val's daughter Jackie late for the line-up?:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

This one is from Kathleen Walker and features Sheila Wellings, one of the oldest living members of the Female Society as of 2020:

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Linore White (Creative Touch Nails & Beauty), a photo we took last year. She said: "It was so nice to be included in the days proceedings and to see US amongst the locals and all the photos, it was so special! All the ladies made a point of looking up and waving to us and made us feel so a part of Neston, a magical day indeed."

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Joy Evans, who says: "This is my favourite picture of Ladies Club. Lynn Fisher née Evans (my daughter) and Gina Wilcock née Whitley, aged 10 in 1992."

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Kathryn Daintree, who says: "The first is my daughters Millie and April in 2008 and the second is myself in 1985."

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Christine Stringer:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Clare Bidston:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Emma Nuttall:

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Sion Jones:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Vic Hatton-Moore:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Jayne Robertson:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Keri Roberts:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Rachel McNally:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

From Suzanne Wills:

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day

That's it folks, thank you all so much for your contributions, and here's to 2021 when we can all be together again at The Cross.

If you're putting up any photos on social media of your own celebrations this year, please use this:

#NFS2020

If you are happy for them to be used in the media, please make sure the photos are set to 'public'.

You can see more photos of Neston Ladies Club over the years on the Neston Past page on Facebook.

Neston Female Society

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies