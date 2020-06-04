Neston

Local News Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 4th June 2020 07:51 Thursday 4 June 2020 should have been the 206th Neston Ladies Club, organised by Neston Female Society. Photo from 2017 by Bernard Rose. Due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional walk, services and tea at the Civic Hall had to be cancelled. Neston's brand new Mayor, Cllr Christine Warner, said: ""What a strange time to take up the post of Mayor of Neston. What should have been my first civic duty, to take part in the Neston Female Society's annual walk, has been cancelled due to COVID-19. "As a member of Neston Female Society I can assure residents of Neston that we will return next year to carry on a tradition which is so dear to the hearts of all Nestonians, whether they were born here or have chosen to make Neston their home." Meanwhile we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at previous years, with a selection of photographs from when AboutMyArea began coverage in 2008 up to and including 2019, and with your own submitted photos. This retrospective is published in memory of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams, Hon Secretary of Neston Female Society at the time of his sad passing on 25 April 2020. Now may also be a time to take a fond look back at the video and anthem created for the 200th anniversary in 2014, which you can view here. Our galleries from previous years can be viewed here. Just a note of explanation - in the early days, we used to host galleries of photos externally to AboutMyArea, on a site that no longer exists. Hence, there are many hundreds of photos in our files that are not currently available to view. At some point in the future we may look for funding to allow us to re-publish all the material we have, but for now, we can only offer a few highlights from the years 2008 through to 2011 - apologies. More photos are available to view for subsequent years. Photo Gallery The way we've decided to order these photographs is year-by-year from 2008 to 2019 inclusive, featuring a selection of our own photos and those by contributing photographers at the time, then a section containing your submissions, not necessarily in date order. Thank you to everyone who has sent in their photos. Particular thanks go to contributing photographers Bernard Rose, Linda Pelling, Rob Clive, David Sejrup and Steve Ebbrell. We have tried, wherever possible to credit the photos that are not our own, but if you spot a mistake, please do get in touch via email and we will happily correct it. 2008 The one we first covered, so we were finding our feet...not as many photos taken for AboutMyArea as in the years since, but we've still found a few that we like. Photo by Bernard Rose 2009 The one that was Rob Halsall's 21st as Hon Secretary, so he was presented with a souvenir plaque. 2010 The one with the spotty dress - in recent times it quite often happens, that several girls choose the same frock. In 2010 it was the spotty one from Matalan! Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling 2011 The one where Mr AMA risked life and limb to climb Jackson's Tower to secure a different angle for our photos! (We didn't have drones back then). Also the year that Bernard Rose first came up with the iconic 'staves in the air' perspective. Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose 2012 The one when we all got wet. Oh yes, it rained, and rained, and rained. Pink ponchos saved the day for the children and we think that the unusual weather made for some interesting photos. Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling 2013 The practice run. Gearing up towards 2014, this was the first year that the roads were closed all afternoon and the first with additional entertainment. Also notable for the presence of the Queen - sort of. Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Brian Gill Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling 2014 The big one. The 200th anniversary, and what an incredible celebration it was. We took photos of as many participating girls with the event's special guest, Olympian Beth Tweddle, as possible, you can view them here. In addition, this was one year for which we were able to create and retain a Flickr gallery of all the photos, which you can view here. Flowers were placed on the graves of some of the founder members of Neston Female Society. Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Jamie Maxwell Photo by Jamie Maxwell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Jamie Maxwell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Jamie Maxwell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Rob Clive Photo by Rob Clive Photo by Dave Bladen 2015 The one when Martin Barker took over as Hon Secretary, following in the footsteps of Rob Halsall, who had served for 27 years. Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Linda Pelling Photo by Rob Clive Photo by Rob Clive 2016 The controversial one. It was the first time in many years that the walk started from somewhere other than the Malt, although the Market Square is closer geographically to where it originally set out from. Some cross words were had on the run-up, but ultimately another lovely day. Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Janet Jones Photo by Janet Jones Photo by Janet Jones Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup 2017 The one that was the first year with Andy WIlliams as Hon Secretary, it also featured a minute's silence at The Cross for the victims of the Manchester bombing. Photo by Nicola Lloyd-Jones Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Roy Wilson Photo by Roy Wilson Photo by Roy Wilson Photo by Roy Wilson Photo by Roy Wilson Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Lesley Ebbrell Photo by Steve Ebbrell 2018 The one that had a BBQ at The Cross - for the first time, we think? Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by Steve Ebbrell Photo by David Sejrup 2019 The one that was to be the last one for a while....but we didn't know that then, of course. Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by David Sejrup Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Lesley Ebbrell Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Bernard Rose Photo by Steve Ebbrell YOUR PHOTOS These are photos that have been submitted by AboutMyArea and Neston Life readers in the last few days. They are not displayed in any particular date order. We're going to start with some sent in on behalf of Val Hatton (Salon Dene), because the first one is possibly one of the best Ladies Club photos I've ever seen - apparently taken in 1981, is Val's daughter Jackie late for the line-up?: This one is from Kathleen Walker and features Sheila Wellings, one of the oldest living members of the Female Society as of 2020: From Linore White (Creative Touch Nails & Beauty), a photo we took last year. She said: "It was so nice to be included in the days proceedings and to see US amongst the locals and all the photos, it was so special! All the ladies made a point of looking up and waving to us and made us feel so a part of Neston, a magical day indeed." From Joy Evans, who says: "This is my favourite picture of Ladies Club. Lynn Fisher née Evans (my daughter) and Gina Wilcock née Whitley, aged 10 in 1992." From Kathryn Daintree, who says: "The first is my daughters Millie and April in 2008 and the second is myself in 1985." From Christine Stringer: From Clare Bidston: From Emma Nuttall: From Sion Jones: From Vic Hatton-Moore: From Jayne Robertson: From Keri Roberts: From Rachel McNally: From Suzanne Wills: That's it folks, thank you all so much for your contributions, and here's to 2021 when we can all be together again at The Cross. If you're putting up any photos on social media of your own celebrations this year, please use this: #NFS2020 If you are happy for them to be used in the media, please make sure the photos are set to 'public'. You can see more photos of Neston Ladies Club over the years on the Neston Past page on Facebook.