Neston's Blue Bicycle - Open for Take-Aways from June 1

Published: 30th May 2020 10:16

Neston's Blue Bicycle café will be offering a take-away service from this Monday, June 1st, and the opportunity to order a special Ladies Day tea.

Items available for take-away will include all their finest drinks and a selection from the food menu, including breakfast items, lunch boxes and more. You can get a sneak peak at the menu here.

They will be open from 10am to 3pm every day to start with.

Limits on the number of customers on the premises at any one time will be in place for social distancing and only card payments will be accepted, to protect everyone.

If you've already been taking advantage of the Blue Bicycle's collection and delivery services during lockdown, don't worry, those are staying in place. See the online store for details.

Neston Ladies Club Day - Afternoon Tea



Thursday June 4, should have been the next annual parade and services organised by Neston Female Society, but has been cancelled due to ongoing limits on public gatherings.

You can still celebrate though, with a special afternoon tea from The Blue Bicycle, available to order up until 9pm on June 3. There are options for both adults and children, find out more here.

Opening Hours:

10am to 3pm every day





The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

