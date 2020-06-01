  • Bookmark this page

A Statement from Ness Gardens

Author: Zoe Chapman, Ness Gardens Published: 1st June 2020 07:46

Ness Botanic Gardens remains closed in response to Covid-19

Following the most recent government update (on 25 May 2020), we are reviewing the advice that gardens will now be allowed to reopen. We are pleased at this news and are working hard to prepare Ness to welcome visitors again.

Ness GardensThe rock garden at Ness Gardens with flowering magnolia. Photo by Sara Bishop

Ensuring the health and safety of our Members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers remains our priority and we will therefore remain closed while these plans are finalised.

We are currently reviewing options for re-opening the gardens during the first half of July 2020. We will initially re-open to Members only in order limit the number of people accessing the gardens, before opening to all visitors once again shortly thereafter.

All visitors, including Members, will be required to pre-book a timed entry slot in advance of arrival at Ness. Don't worry, we will be sharing details of how to book in advance of re-opening.

We remain extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our visitors and Members during this challenging time, don't forget you can stay in touch with us online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our website.

We are very much looking forward to welcoming you back to Ness.

 

